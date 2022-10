Condobolin Public School held a Book Week Dress Up Day on the last day of Term Three, Friday, 23 September. The school was overrun with book characters, with students and educators having fun getting creative with their costumes. From Thelma the Unicorn to Charlotte’s Web, from Where’s Wally to Finding Nemo, the inspiration was endless. The event was described as “a fun day to end a hectic term.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.