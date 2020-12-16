COWAL GOLD OPERATIONS: COMMUNITY COMPLAINT LINE – 02 6975 3454

The Cowal Gold Operations has a dedicated telephone line to facilitate community enquiries and complaints.

This service is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. The Cowal Gold Operations undertakes to respond to all enquiries or complaints within 24 hours.

Alternatively, you may contact your local Community and Environmental Monitoring and Consultative Committee (CEMCC) representative: Lisa Andrews – Independent Chair; Cr Brian Monaghan – Mayor, Bland Shire Council Representative; Cr. Dennis Brady – Lachlan Shire Council Representative; Cr. Phyllis Miller OAM – Forbes Shire Council Representative; Bruce Dent – Lake Cowal Land Owners Association; Dr. Max Finlayson- Lake Cowal Foundation Representative; Ally Coe – Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation; Angus Stitt – Community Representative, West Wyalong; Lucy Buttenshaw – Community Representative, West Wyalong; Kate Dean – Community Representative, West Wyalong.

For CEMCC representative’s contact details please contact the Community Relations Team on 02 6975 4661.