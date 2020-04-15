COWAL GOLD OPERATION RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Evolution Mining Limited is pleased to provide an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Cowal Gold Operation (“CGO”), located 40km north east of West Wyalong.

Ensuring the health and safety of every person working at Evolution, their families and our communities remains central to their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company-wide measures taken to reduce the risk of spreading infection include the restriction of all domestic travel to critical operational activity only, reduced face-to-face meetings, adoption of flexible working arrangements, including working from home where available, and enhanced hygiene measures across all Evolution sites and offices.

At CGO, a range of additional site-specific responses have been designed and implemented by a dedicated team which meets daily to manage the COVID-19 response.

These include the suspension of any visitors or other nonessential people at site, temperature testing and medical screening of employees and contractors, limiting meeting sizes and restricting the number of people travelling in vehicles together.

All implemented controls are also in line with medical advice from leading medical professionals and the Government.