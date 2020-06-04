COWAL DONATES A COFFEE TO THE COMMUNITY

A “Coffee on Cowal”, is a community focused initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative saw the health and education sector gifted with a free cup of coffee from Evolution Cowal.

The initiative not only supports local business through the purchase of the coffee vouchers but also acknowledges and thanks those health care workers for the fantastic job they are doing to keep our community safe.

The thanks extends to the Condobolin educators for the support given to the student during the pandemic, especially as its fast paced and changing daily.

Evolution Cowal presented free cups of coffee to St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Condobolin Public School, Condobolin Health Service, Condobolin High School, and Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre.