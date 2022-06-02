Cowal Current Opportunities

Evolution Mining is passionate about the Culture, Values and supporting the Community.
Our Cowal Gold Operation is an open-cut, underground and ore processing operation, located 40km Northeast of West Wyalong in NSW. Our rosters are designed to help you create a work-life balance and with our recent mine life extension until 2032, it offers increased job security.
Some of the roles we will be recruiting for:
• Mining Engineer X 2
• Communication TechnicianX2
• Superintendent IT
• Project Geologist UG X 2
• Mining Engineer UG Production
• Mine Geologist
• Environmental Officer
Please scan:
The QR code or email your resume to talent@evolutionmining.com