COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE IN LAKE

By Melissa Blewitt

The Lake Cargelligo Family Practice is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

They are part of an additional 15 general practices in the Murrumbidgee region who commenced administering COVID19 vaccinations from 6 April, as part of Phase 1b of the Australian Government’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

These practices will join the current 27 GP’s and five Vaccination Hubs offering the vaccine locally, as the phased on-boarding of 70 practices across the Murrumbidgee region continues. Eligible people in Lake Cargelligo will now have access to vaccinations.

Those eligible for vaccination under Phase 1b include healthcare workers currently employed and not included under Phase 1a; critical and high risk workers currently employed; people over 70 years of age; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55 years and people over 18 with an underlying medical condition, including disability.

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) Acting CEO Julie Redway said while the local vaccine rollout is gaining momentum, there are still communities in the Murrumbidgee region who are waiting for their COVID-19 vaccinations to arrive.

“We have new general practices commencing COVID-19 vaccinations across the Murrumbidgee region each week, and we will keep you informed of these updates,” she explained.

“If you are eligible and yet to book an appointment, be assured that there will be more opportunities to be vaccinated in the coming weeks as more practices commence providing COVID-19 vaccine.

“You can also choose to access the vaccine from a Vaccination Hub which are located in Wagga Wagga, Gundagai, Young, Deniliquin and Griffith. The Vaccination Hubs have access to a larger supply of vaccines and are currently experiencing minimal waiting times.”

MPHN’s COVID-19 Pandemic Lead, Dr Alison Koschel encouraged people to be patient when waiting for their turn to be vaccinated.

“We encourage people to be patient during this gradual, staged national vaccine rollout and we want to assure residents there are enough vaccines for everyone. Everyone in Australia will be offered access to a COVID-19 vaccine,” she stated.

To check your eligibility for a vaccine visit https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility. If you are eligible for the vaccine you will be redirected to book or find a service near you.