Condobolin Aboriginal Health Services (CAHS) have obtained funding to continue to provide counselling and mental health support to our indigenous community through our local Primary Health Network (PHN). If you are an Indigenous community member or a concession card holder you are eligible to access six free counselling sessions through CAHS with Bec Watt. Moving forward anyone wishing to access counselling sessions that does not fit the above criteria will be required to pay a fee for service of $60 per session. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.