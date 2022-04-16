COUNCIL TAKES OUT TWO TIDY TOWNS AWARDS

Lachlan Shire Council has won two categories in the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW – 2021 Sustainable Tidy Towns Awards.

They were recognised for their work in the renewable energy space. The Awards were given to the then Lachlan Shire Council Acting General Manager Jon Shillito at a presentation dinner in Albury recently.

Mr Shillito accepted the Renewable Energy population category A (up to 1,500) award for the Lake Cargelligo project and the population category B (1,501 -5,000) award for the Condobolin initiative.

The Renewable Energy Award is for progress and achievements in developing products or services associated with renewable energy.

“The Tidy Towns Awards are highly contested and it is just terrific that Lachlan Shire has walked away with two awards this year,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM stated.

“Council’s environmental staff led by Jon Shillito has done some great work in the area of renewable energy and I would like to thank Jon, Rowan Bentick, and their team for their innovative approach – Council and the community will reap the benefits in the future.”

The Lake Cargelligo Renewable Energy Project saw Lachlan Shire Council work with NSW Government’s Sustainable Councils and Communities (SCC) team to identify possible projects to reduce Council’s energy consumption from external providers, progress towards net-zero carbon emissions, and reduce operational costs whilst continuing to meet the needs of the community.

Council identified that installing renewable energy infrastructure, reducing operational costs, reducing council’s carbon footprint, offsetting energy usage, installing five solar panel installations totalling 395kW will contribute $82,700 per annum in operational savings.

The Lake Cargelligo project commenced in 2019, with the help of the NSW Government’s Sustainable Councils and Communities (SCC) program. Council identified a range of projects that promised to save nearly $960,000, cut carbon emissions, and create local jobs.

Council secured $1.1 million in federal government funding through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Grant Program and immediately set to work on a program for renewable energy.

The seven renewable projects located in Condobolin are part of a larger renewable energy program comprising of 15 projects across Lachlan Shire.

They were completed in June 2021 and are projected to contribute $41,700 per annum in operational savings.

“2021 marked the 40th anniversary of the awards, and Keep Australia Beautiful NSW is proud to carry on a legacy of running successful community programs,” Ms Val Southam, Chief Executive Officer of Keep Australia Beautiful NSW explained.

“This annual awards program recognises and celebrates the efforts and achievements of NSW regional towns and councils, community organisations, schools, businesses, and individuals that are working towards making regional NSW more sustainable.

“Projects that not only enhance the environment but improve the standard of living and well-being of urban communities has been a hallmark of the activities that have been recognised through this program.

“The Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards inspires councils and their communities to make a genuine and lasting contribution to their area.

“Partnerships between local authorities, businesses, community groups, schools, and individuals are paramount to the success of many of these projects.”

