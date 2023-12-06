COUNCIL OFFICIALLY OPENS NEW TOURISM AND TRANSPORT INITIATIVES

The Condobolin Improved Freight Logistics project and new visitor information centre at the award-winning “Utes in the Paddock” precinct has been officially opened.

Many locals and visitors attended the opening event on Saturday, 25 November.

The day’s official proceedings began with Stephen Coe performing a Smoking Ceremony, Uncle Dick Richards giving the Welcome to Country and Marion Wighton-Packham delivering the Acknowledgement to Country.

This was followed by speeches from Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory, State Member for Barwon Roy Butler, Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor John Medcalf OAM, and Lachlan Shire Mayor Paul Phillips.

The official unveiling of the plaque was done by Lachlan Shire Mayor Paul Phillips, Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor John Medcalf OAM, State Member for Barwon Roy Butler, Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton and Uncle Dick Richards.

Lachlan Shire Councillors Megan Mortimer (A Ward), Councillor Melissa Blewitt (B Ward), Councillor Melissa Rees (B Ward), Councillor Peter Harris (C Ward), and Councillor Dennis Brady (D Ward) also attended the official opening.

Lachlan Shire Mayor, Councillor Paul Phillips said, “the opening is a tremendous milestone for our Shire and something we should all be extremely proud of.”

“The overall project involved the reconstruction and betterment of nine kilometres of road, including augmentation of the Lachlan Valley Way from Willow Bend Road to Murie Creek to improve flood immunity and provide a transport route for heavy vehicles when the Newell Highway is closed due to flooding or incidents. The cost of this was $8.5 million.

“The project also included the development of the Utes in the Paddock Tourism Precinct, which is now home to a new visitor information centre, Jockey’s Memorial Garden, a heavy vehicle rest area and new traveller rest facilities.”

The Condobolin Improved Freight Logistics and Visitor Information Centre Project was made possible through grant funding of approximately $15.5 million to bolster tourism and transport in the Shire.

This included NSW Government funding of $11,152,660 million from the Infrastructure and Job Acceleration Fund, $1 million from the Regional Growth Fund, $586,876 from the Stronger Country Communities Fund and a contribution from Lachlan Shire Council.

Federal assistance came from Building Better Regions, Drought Communities and Renewable Energy Grants.

“There have been many components to this project, and Lachlan Shire Council is extremely appreciative of the support it has attracted,” Mayor Phillips added.

“The new tourism precinct will become a focal point within the Shire and will be instrumental in improving the overall visitor experience. “The centre will drive visitation to our towns and villages, and the broader region and build on Lachlan’s strengths, which include our reputation as a destination for an authentic bush experience in the heart of NSW.”