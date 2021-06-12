COUNCIL CANDIDATE SESSIONS

By Melissa Blewitt

Have you ever thought about standing for Council?

Lachlan Shire Council will host a number of Candidate Information Sessions across the shire to assist potential candidates who are considering nominating for the upcoming Local Government Elections to be held on Saturday, 4 September 2021.

“The sessions will provide an opportunity to learn more about the role and purpose of local government; the role, responsibilities and expectations of a councillor, and the electoral process and I invite anyone who is interested to come along,” Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory urged.

Sessions are as follows: 10 June 2021 (Thursday) 6pm at Lake Cargelligo Memorial Hall; 15 June 2021 (Tuesday) 6.00 Condobolin Council Chambers; 24 June 2021 (Thursday) 6.00pm at Fifield Hall; 28 June 2021 (Monday) 6.00pm at Tottenham War Memorial Hall; 29 June 2021 (Tuesday) 6.00pm at Tullibigeal Community Hall.

For further information on the sessions please contact Council on (02) 6895 1900 or email council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au to access more information on the election, visit the NSWEC at www.elections.nsw.gov.au or phone 1300 135 736.