COOPER WINS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION

At the end of September, Parkes Shire Council announced the Biodiversity in Focus Photography Competition for the month of October.

The competitions theme was native plants, animals and fungi to show biodiversity in the local areas. It was open to school aged children, categorised into Infants (K-2), Primary (3-6) and High School (7-12) divisions. A total of 57 images were entered over the month.

All finalists photos are being displayed in the Parkes Library for the month of November.

After a few days the Highly Commended and Winners were announced.

Trundle Central School student Cooper Holloway was announced the winner of the High School division with his photograph titled “A Curious Owl”. The other winners were Flynn Davis in the Infant division with “Bluey the Blue Tongue” and Peggy Swift in the Primary division with “Hang in there”.

“Congratulations to Cooper for this outstanding result!” read a post from the Trundle Central School Facebook Page.

Images courtesy from Parkes Shire Councils Facebook Page.