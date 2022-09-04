COOL MORNING AT CROQUET

Croquet

Results Sunday 22 August:

A cool foggy start to croquet this morning but not the scores.

With 13 members in the draw today, the first match saw the pairing of Fay and Margo take on a strong team of Betsy and Geoffrey who won the match 7-2.

Genene and Marilyn also had a good win from Shirley and Laurel 7-2.

Fay and Jan playing Shirley and Marilyn both teams scoring well bringing the score to 5 all. Shirley and Marilyn then pulled out all their skills to take the next two hoops and the win 7-5. Kay and Elizabeth playing Dawn and Liz defence was tight from all players so some clever attacking shots were needed, with the score being pushed to 6 all, forcing the 13 hoop decider saw Kay and Elizabeth taking the match 7-6.

Genene and Betsy had a good win over Margo and Kay 7-3.

The pairing of Jan and Liz were attacking from the first hoop taking the first 4 hoops. It was time for Shirley and Elizabeth to put their heads down and score. Both teams playing strongly got the score to 6 all playing through to the 13th hoop saw all players have their chance to take the match. After two attempts Jan won the hoop and the match with Liz 7-6. Betsy and Margo playing Genene and Kay this match also went to the tiebreaker 13th hoop with Betsy and Margo taking the match 7-6.

Blue Hoop