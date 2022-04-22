COOKING AT LCS

Lachlan Children Services educators and children love to cook. They made Choc Chip Banana Muffins on Wednesday. March 9. “There are lots of benefits to getting kids into baking,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “It’s not just about having fun – children gain valuable life and educational skills. “They get the joy of creating a dish and eating it, but did you know that helping in the kitchen can improve your child’s maths, language skills and even their emotional development? “Cooking also provides a great opportunity to introduce some early maths concepts like number recognition, counting, estimating, and sorting, all in a fun environment. “Measuring, weighing and sharing out the baking when it’s cooked are great ways to teach kids about fractions and dividing for example. “Baking can also encourage scientific curiosity, creativity and collaboration. “Working in a kitchen together to create food helps form bonds and develop relationships and children learn to be more comfortable with food. It can make them healthier eaters.” Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.