Land Cookery and Handicraft Day – Oxley Group CWA

Forbes Branch hosted a very enjoyable day on Tuesday, 7th March 2023 in the Uniting Church Hall. Congratulation to the ladies on entering beautifully made handicraft and excellent cooking.

Handicraft Judge was Rose Hando and Cookery Judge Sandra Fidock. Thankyou ladies for giving up your time. It is never an easy job judging.

Champion CWA Branch Handicraft was Myamley.

Champion Handicraft Article made by Jan Ridley, Forbes Branch.

Champion Article Open Section made by Elaine Bright Forbes Branch.

Champion CWA Branch Cooking was Condobolin.

Champion Cake made by Karen Brangwin with her chocolate cake.

Contributed by Lynn Edwards, Publicity Officer, Oxley Group.