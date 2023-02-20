CONTINUING A 70 YEAR OLD TRADITION

70 years ago on the first Sunday in February 1953, Bogan Gate residents, ex-residents, family and friends met in the Sydney Botanical Gardens.

The meet up was organised by three friends, Sandy McKeowen, Ted Naughton and Jack “Bandy” McKeowen. The meeting has been carried on annually since.

In 1998, money was raised for a seat to be placed in memory of Sandy, Ted and Jack in the Sydney Botanical Gardens.

This year, on Sunday 5th February, a total of 16 friends, family and current or past Bogan Gate residents attended the 70th meeting.

Image Credits: Lynne Rossi via Celebrate Bogan Gate Facebook group.