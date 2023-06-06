CONSTRUCTION OF SCOTT STREET SUB-DIVISION UNDERWAY

Construction on the Scott Street Sub-Division in Condobolin has begun. Lachlan Shire Council’s construction contractor began works on the 22 lot Sub-Division around three weeks ago. Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory said, “Subject to any weather, material or utility (Essential Energy, Telstra, NBN etc) delays work should be finished by Christmas 2023.” He added there had already been a “high level of interest from potential buyers” and that “land prices have not been determined and Council will soon be inviting Expressions of Interest for a marketing and sales strategy.”.