CONGRATULATIONS LAKE CARGELLIGO MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels in Lake Cargelligo has reached a magnificent milestone.

Lachlan Home and Community Care (HACC) celebrated 50 years of Meals on Wheels service with the local community recently.

On Thursday, 14 July over 30 volunteers and officials celebrated with a lunch at the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club Chinese.

“Fifty years ago, Lake Cargelligo were lucky enough to have two women from the Uniting Church have a vision, serving meals to the elderly in the Lake Cargelligo community,” Home and Community Care (HACC) Coordinator Catherine Cooper explained.

“With their encouragement and the support of other community groups like the CWA, Rotary and Apex their vison became a reality.

“Lachlan HACC has since taken over the organisation of the service, special mention to Pida, HACC Community Care Worker, for her continued dedication to this initiative that supports seniors to stay at home.

“However, the real heroes of this 50-year milestone are the volunteers, past and present who give up their time to deliver the meals and keep this service going.

“Thanks to Susan Terry, Meals on Wheels NSW, who attended the event and gave a heartfelt speech which include the following quote:

“As the Chinese proverb put it

“If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap.

“If you want happiness for a day, go fishing.

“If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune.

“If you want happiness for a lifetime, help someone else.

“Lachlan HACC would like to congratulate and thank all who continue to help someone else!” she concluded.