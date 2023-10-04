CONGRATULATIONS CLASS OF 2023!

Condobolin High School held their Year 12 Graduation Assembly and Presentation of Portfolios on Wednesday, 20 September.

The Assembly began with the entry of the official party and the Year 12 Class of 2023.

Jermaine Davis and Corey Herbert then gave the acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the Leadership Succession that was conducted by Principal Wendy Scarce.

Parents of the 2024 Leadership team presented incoming Captains Ryan Goodsell and Bella Clemson, Vice Captain Sam Cunningham along with prefect Errol Packham with their badges. Kiera Stevenson (Vice Captain) was unable to attend the presentation due to work placement commitments.

Mrs Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, and Ms Anne Wadsworth delivered a heartfelt tribute, to the students she has seen develop into confident school leavers. She urged them to believe in themselves and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

The Year 12 Music Class performed a musical item, which was enjoyed by all.

The Stage Four Farewell was given by Chad Cunningham and Taya Donovan; Summer Davis and Braith Sloane delivered the Stage Five Farewell; The Year 11 Farewell was given by Errol Packham and Breanna O’Neill. Year 12 students Halle B-Williams and Corey Herbert then responded to the student farewells.

It was then time for the presentation of the First in Course Certificates to Year 12 students. The presentation was made by Lachlan Access Program Head Teacher Miss Melissa Rees and Vice Principal Matthew Heffernan.

The Certificates were presented to Ella Hope (Ancient History and Visual Art), Corey Herbert (Business Studies), Amali Haworth (Industrial Technology), Kiara Kendall (Primary Industries and Mathematics Standard), Catherine McDonald (Modern History), Daniel Gile (Music 1), Joel Nagle (Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation Studies) and Laylah Elhassan (Work Studies).

This year, for the first time the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) handed out a Wiradjuri Deadly Award, which went to Layla Colliss. The Award was presented by Condobolin AECG President Marion Wighton-Packham.

Then came the presentation of portfolios by Mrs Scarce and Ms Wadsworth, which was followed by a Year 12 Reflection media Presentation.

Year 12 spent this year raising funds to give back to the school and community. The 2023 Class made a donation to the School, which was a wall clock and a plaque. The presentation was made by Joel Nagle, Sienna Imrie and John Desiderio.

Parents, carers, educators, and students enjoyed a delicious morning tea after the Assembly.

Congratulations is extended to the graduating class of 2023 – your efforts and hard work have been rewarded.

The Year 12 Class of 2023 included (in alphabetical order) Adalline Abella, Halle B-Williams, Emma Buckland, Tattrearna Capewell, Layla Colliss, Jermaine Davis, John Desiderio, Sara Dootson, Laylah Elhassan, Daniel Gile, Xavier Grimshaw, Amali Haworth, Corey Herbert, Ella Hope, Jessica Hutchings, Sienna Imrie, Kiara Kendall, Catherine McDonald, Kiara Morgan, Joel Nagle and Eliza Saunders.