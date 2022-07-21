CONDOBOLIN WINS NAIDOC SHIELD

On Saturday, 2 July Condobolin and Peak Hill played in a very exciting clash during the Rugby League Indigenous Round.

Both the Rams and Rammettes won the NAIDOC Shield, in extremely close matches.

The Rammettes overcame a spirited Peak Hill Bantams 8 to 6, while the Rams defeated the Roosters 30 to 24.

The day may have been cold and wet, however there was healthy competition, hard hits, many stories, cheering and laughter at the event.

“Saturday, 2 July 2022 saw the Indigenous Round. Condobolin Ramettes vs Peak Hill Bantams and the ladies certainly didn’t disappoint with a close game,” Marion Wighton-Packham posted on the Naidoc in Condobolin Facebook Page.

“Winners of the NAIDOC shield Ramettes with the game going their way 8 to 6.

“Condobolin Rams and Peak Hill Roosters as we’ve come to expect a true nail biter right to the end.

“Condobolin Rams gaining the win and the NAIDOC shield with a 30 to 24 points win.

“A day full of rain and cold winds yet the weather didn’t stop the Elders, players, supporters, families and our communities from coming together.

“It was beautiful to see.”

NAIDOC Week is a chance to come together and celebrate the histories, cultures and achievements of First Nations people in Australia. NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee. NAIDOC Week is important as it’s an opportunity for learning, connection and community.

Each year NAIDOC will choose a theme to build the celebrations around. In 2022 that theme is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! It’s focused on supporting and securing institutional, structural, collaborative and cooperative reforms.

NAIDOC Week is a chance to celebrate and learn about First Nations Peoples — their histories, cultures and achievements. It’s a chance to celebrate First Nations Peoples of Australia, a chance to highlight challenges that need addressing, a chance to learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories, and a chance to engage with amazing cultures that are thousands of years old.