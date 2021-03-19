CONDOBOLIN WELLBEING PROGRAM LAUNCHED BY MARATHON HEALTH

Media Release

The Condobolin Wellbeing program offers wide-ranging, culturally sensitive supports covering mental and physical health, healing, housing, education, employment, finance, social life, welfare, domestic violence, and drug and alcohol.

The Condobolin Wellbeing program is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their extended families.

Our staff can work with participants in a range of areas including:

Appointment scheduling and follow-up support; Advocating on your behalf for services and support; Case management; Work and Development Orders (WDO); Counselling Services; Social and general support; Preparing for work and finding work; Support at court; Linking you to various health professionals, specialists and medical supports; Organising referrals and helping you access various community services.

The program is free and offered in a safe and confidential setting at the Wiradjuri Study Centre, Wellbeing Cottage, Corner of Cunningham and McDonnell Street, Condobolin.

The Condobolin Wellbeing program is available 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

A Community BBQ event is being held in Condobolin on the 17th March to introduce t this program.

For more information: Call 1300 402 585 or Email cwp@marathonhealth.com.au