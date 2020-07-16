CONDOBOLIN WELCOMES TOURISTS WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT GRANT

A $450,000 grant under the Federal Coalition Government’s Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) will help turn the Condobolin Tourist Precinct dream into a reality.

The grant will fund Stage Three of the works on the project.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, who visited Condobolin on Tuesday, 30 June said the precinct will be a terrific attraction for visitors to the region.

Mr Coulton was joined by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM, General Manager Greg Tory and Acting Director Infrastructure Services Adrian Milne to tour the precinct, which will be completed by Council.

“This tourist precinct is an excellent initiative which will help to bring essential tourist dollars to Condobolin,” he explained.

“Not only that – it’s also an opportunity for the Lachlan Shire to really put on a display for visitors to show them what makes this region so special.

“I’m thrilled that under BBRF Round Four, more than $1.4 million will be spent on projects in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, including stage three of the Condobolin Tourist Precinct.

“BBRF is all about strengthening the local economy and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities which we know are suffering the flow-on impacts of drought.”

Further BBRF Round Four funding for the Lachlan Shire area includes $825,000 to replace the Lake Cargelligo Swimming Pool amenities block and $200,000 for a facilities expansion at the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre.

For more information about BBRF, see www.business.gov.au/bbrf

Lachlan Shire Council also received $27,000 towards security lighting at the Condobolin Tourist Precinct under Round 2 of the Safer Communities Fund, which was announced by Mr Coulton in June 2018.

By Melissa Blewitt.