CONDOBOLIN WATER RESTRICTIONS RELAXED

By Melissa Blewitt

Water restrictions in Condobolin have been relaxed.

As of Wednesday, 3 March the water restrictions in the town will return to Level One.

The current water restrictions in effect across the shire are as follows Condobolin – Level 1 (from 03/03/2021); Lake Cargelligo – Level 1 (includes Gibsonvale-Kikoira Pipeline and Murrin Bridge); Tullibigeal – Level 1; Tottenham – Level 2; Albert – Level 2; Fifield – Level 2; and Burcher – Level 2.

Lachlan Shire Council is asking Condobolin residents to review their daily water usage and watering habits with a concerted effort to water conservation in accordance with the existing Level 1 Water Restrictions.

Under Level 1 water restrictions, watering of gardens for residential and non-residential properties is permitted daily.

During daylight savings time, watering times are between 6pm in the evening to 9am in the morning. Under Level 2 water restrictions, watering of gardens for residential and non-residential properties is permitted every second day under the odds and evens system.

During daylight savings time, watering times are in the mornings at 6am – 9am and in the evenings at 6pm – 9pm.

There are a number of easy water saving measures that can be implemented, such as taking shorter showers, leaving the tap turned off while brushing teeth and installing tap timers in the garden.

More information on smart water advice can be accessed at https://www.smartwatermark.org/Centroc/