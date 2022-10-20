CONDOBOLIN VOLUNTEERS CELEBRATE

St Vincent de Paul Society Condobolin Branch Volunteers gathered to celebrate the Feast Day of the Society’s international patron, Saint Vincent de Paul (St Vincent) on Tuesday, 27 September.

Volunteers attended a luncheon at the Condobolin RSL Club to mark the occasion. Condobolin’s eldest member Pauline Doyle was asked to cut the celebratory cake, and a number of lucky door prizes were handed out.

“This is an important annual celebration in the liturgical year and a chance for all our volunteers and employees to reflect on how his legacy lives on today through our good works,” President of St Vincent de Paul Vinnies Centre in Condobolin said.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our volunteers for their dedication and continued commitment to making a difference in our community.”

St Vincent de Paul was chosen by the Society’s founder, Blessed Frederic Ozanam, as the patron of the Society due to his extraordinary personal example of tender and practical love of the poor and for inspiring others to do works of mercy.

St Vincent de Paul was founder of the Congregation of the Mission (known as the Vincentians) and co-founded the Daughters of Charity with St Louise de Marillac.

Vincent de Paul was born in the small southern French town of Pouy (later renamed Saint Vincent de Paul in his honour) on 24 April 1581 and ordained as a priest in 1600 at the age of 19.

“As a young man he ministered to the wealthy and powerful. However, an appointment as chaplain to a poor parish, and to galley prisoners, inspired him to a vocation of working with those most marginalised and powerless,” www.vinnies.org.au said.

“Vincent urged his followers to bring God’s justice and love to people who were unable to live a full human life – “Deal with the most urgent needs. Organise charity so that it is more efficient…teach reading and writing, educate with the aim of giving each the means of self-support. Intervene with authorities to obtain reforms in structure… there is no charity without justice.”

Vincent de Paul died in Paris on 27 September 1660 at the age of 79. He was canonised on 16 June 1737 and, in 1883, the Church designated him as the special patron of all charitable associations.

“The Society was named after Saint Vincent de Paul and follows his teachings and compassion for people in need,” www.vinnies.org.au explained.

“Saint Vincent de Paul is the international patron of the Society.”