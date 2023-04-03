CONDOBOLIN UNDER 17S CLAIM TITLE

Junior Cricket Under 17s

On Saturday the 19th of March, we saw Condobolin Under 17’s take on Forbes Livestock in the Grand Final of the Parkes and District Cricket Competition.

Condo won the toss and elected to bat first. Opening for Condo was Braith Sloane and Zac Grimmond who got off to a great start until Braith was caught and dismissed from the field on 11.

Zac was the first to retire. Jack Jones and Nate Vincent were next to the crease, but Forbes managed to take some quick wickets with Jack leaving the field and shortly after Jedd was dismissed as well.

Nate was next to retire, then Greg Doyle and Ryan Goodsell stepped up to the crease and built a good partnership increasing the run rate. Triston Ross and Noah Nash were next up and were quickly dismissed.

To finish off Condo’s innings Ernie Peterson and Hudson Cartwright had a strong partnership running well between wickets and as always Ernie putting on a show hitting a boundary.

Condo finished with 6/136 off 23 overs. Runs went to Greg Doyle 28 n.o, Ryan Goodsell 23 n.o and Ernie Peterson 12.

Wickets; Hugh Mackey 1/24, Riley Goodsell 1/9, Tait MacNamurra 1/19, Griff Jones 2/12 and Joe Ellison 1/15.

Condo went out to field with confidence to defend the total they set for Forbes Livestock.

To open the rock for Condo was the quick Greg Doyle who got a maiden first over. Then the second over Mr all-rounder Ernie Dingo Peterson took two wickets dismissing Tait MacNamurra and Reggie Murray giving Condo a great start.

Joe Ellison was next at the crease, and he got Forbes some much needed runs before retiring.

Griff Jones and Bradman Hardy kept things moving along until some nice bowling by Triston Ross saw Noah catch Griff. We watched some great fielding by Jaren Blewitt and the team.

By the fifteenth over Bradman saw another three of his teammates dismissed. Jack Jones bowled Brodie, Mr All-rounder Ernie caught and bowled Hugh and Jedd Turner caught and bowled Riley. The Condo side could hardly contain themselves, but the game was far from over.

Paddy Ryan and Joe were back from retirement and Condo were hungry for another wicket, the team were rewarded when Hudson bowled Paddy.

Bradman was back into bat with Joe and Condo’s wicket keeper had swapped the pads to have a bowl.

Big hitting Joe was the wicket the team needed, and Ryan’s fourth ball saw Joe bowled out. The Condo side were ecstatic, they had Forbes out for 89 and claimed the win.

Runs went to Joe Ellison 35, Bradman Hardy 14n.o and Paddy Ryan 12.

Wickets; Ernie Peterson 3/10 off 2 overs, Hudson Cartwright 1/9 off 2, Jack Jones 1/9 off 2, Jedd Turner 1/14 off 2, Triston Ross 1/13 off 2 & Ryan Goodsell 1/4 off 0.4.

A huge congrats to Grimmy and the Under 17’s on their Grand Final win.

Grimmy’s speech after the game was inspiring and it was fantastic to see him leading the team in their celebratory poem out on the field.

Grimmy we hope you know how much the boys appreciate all the time and effort you put into training and guiding the team each season and we’re confident today makes it all worth it.

Contributed.