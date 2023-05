The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14s team travelled to Red Bend to play in the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League Forbes Tackle Gala Day on Sunday, 23 April. The team played three games, putting in a determined effort against Forbes, St Johns Blue and Bloomfield. The team won the annual Pup Cup against Lake Cargelligo prior to making the trip to Red Bend. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.