CONDOBOLIN UNDER 12S THROUGH TO FINAL

Condobolin Under 12s Intertown

On Sunday 12 March Condobolin hosted Cowra in the 2022/23 Under 12 Intertown Semi Finals.

Players were met with beautiful conditions, with the Cowra captain making comment of the quality of the pitch. With this in mind she won the toss and sent Condobolin into bat. Condobolin got off to a shaky start with Jacob copping an absolute peach first ball that rattled the cage.

Kye and Eli then went about building the innings in the face of some very good fast bowling from Max and Karly. Both players worked hard for their runs, taking opportunities as they came and making it through to drinks without losing another wicket with 83 runs on the board. Just after drinks the Cowra opening bowler grabbed his second wicket, which was a deserved result for his efforts, bowling Kye behind his legs for a hard fought 40.

This bought Rachel and Eli together at the crease, a duo who have batted well together throughout the year. With some solid hitting along with great running they added a further 98 runs in 15 overs. Eli grabbed a much needed 10 runs in the penultimate over to reach his first century.

Rachel and Baden added eight runs in the final over, taking Condobolin to a mammoth 191 runs in the 32 overs. Rachel made an unbeaten 32.

Condobolin took to the field confident they could defend their total at home. Baden opened the bowling and claimed his first scalp with his second delivery bowling the Cowra opener.

Cowra made a concerted effort to hold the Condobolin attack at bay but as has been the case all year the pressure started to tell with Baden claiming his second wicket with a simple catch taken by Logan.

The bowlers of Eli and Jacob maintained quality of the bowling with Eli grabbing a wicket as Murray took a sharp catch. Jacob then put on clinic with 4 wickets in four overs to finish with figures of 4 for 2. He managed two bowled and two caught with catches going to Murray and Kye.

Half way through the innings Cowra were in trouble having slumped to 7/49. After drinks the captain threw the ball to one of his young bowlers and he was not disappointed with Murray taking two wickets in the over to finish the game as Cowra were one batter down. Condobolin bowled Cowra out for 50.

A special mention to the Cowra’s opener Karly who managed 36 of Cowra’s runs. It was another excellent win built off the back of some determined batting and a bowling and fielding unit that builds pressure from ball one. Jacob took home the game ball for his efforts with the ball.

Congratulations to Brock Schulz for his intertown debut and thanks to his dad for getting him there at short notice.

Thank you must also go to Ian Grimshaw and the LSC for their ongoing support to keep the turf looking great.

Contributed.