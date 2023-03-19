CONDOBOLIN TO GET MORE HEALTH WORKER ACCOMMODATION

There is more health worker accommodation on the way for Condobolin.

Condobolin is one of five communities across the Western NSW Local Health District who will benefit from the NSW Government’s $73.2 million investment in key worker accommodation.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said 11 purpose-built accommodation units will be built across Western NSW as part of the Government’s plan to support health workers who choose to come and work in rural and regional NSW.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for healthcare workers coming to our communities. Being able to provide safe, comfortable accommodation close to where they are working is a huge incentive,” she explained.

“It was great to be out at Warren recently, where we’ve completed work on four accommodation units for healthcare workers.

“This additional funding will be invested at Collarenebri, Walgett, Baradine, Mudgee and Condobolin to provide accommodation for up to 15 healthcare workers at a time.

“The local health services will be able to use the new accommodation for both permanent recruits who need to establish themselves in a community, and for healthcare workers coming in on a temporary basis.”

Minister for Western NSW and Member for the Dubbo Electorate Dugald Saunders said having high quality accommodation close to a health service removes the challenge for workers to find a decent rental at short notice.

“The new units are equipped with all the necessities including kitchenettes, comfortable living areas and ensuite bathrooms,” he stated.

“They will provide a homely and safe space for healthcare workers, which is a key component of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s plan to build and strengthen our workforce in the regions.

“From implementing the largest ever shake-up of the regional health workforce incentive scheme, to providing accommodation to health workers who move to a new region – the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is supporting health workers in the bush in any way we can.”

The NSW Government has invested $11.9 billion in health infrastructure over four years to 2025-26.

Since 2011, more than 180 health capital works projects across NSW have been delivered. More than 130 projects are currently underway, and of those, more than 90 are in rural and regional areas.