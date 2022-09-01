CONDOBOLIN TATTOO A FREE TICKETED EVENT

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band is pleased to announce that the 2022 will be a free ticketed event.

You will still need to secure your ticket to enter the Tattoo at www.123TIX.com.au or use the QR code printed on this page. Tickets are limited – no ticket no entry. The Tattoo will be held in the Condobolin RSL carpark. The street parade is free for all the community.

Ten different performers will be coming to entertain you at the Tattoo and street parade plus many individual pipers and drummers joining the mass band. The street parade begins at 5pm Saturday 10th September 2022 and the Tattoo at 6.30pm that night.

There will be food and refreshments at the Tattoo. This is not a BYO event.

Seats are provided but bring a rug and or cushion for your comfort.

For more information contact Rob Neal Pipe Major on 6896 2917 or Heather Jones Secretary on 0439 505 545.

