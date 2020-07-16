CONDOBOLIN SHOW SOCIETY LOOKS TO 2021 WITH FUNDS FOR UPGRADE

The Condobolin P A H & I Association will undertake a much-needed power upgrade at the local showgrounds with $45,060 of funding under the Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, who met with members of the show society at the showgrounds this week, said the improvements will make a great difference to future show events.

“We know that many country shows in the Parkes electorate, including Condobolin, have had to cancel events in recent times, whether it be due to drought or the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Coulton said.

“Cancelling a show is not always an easy decision to make, and it has flow-on impacts to the local economy.

“Thanks to the Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program, we’ll be seeing work underway on new and improved showground facilities for everyone to enjoy going forward.

“Upgrading show facilities means more visitors to our country towns once we get ahead of the coronavirus. It means more local employment and more support for local businesses.”

Condobolin P A H & I Association President, Jeff Kirk, said the upgrades will be widely welcomed.

“We would like to thank the Federal Government for their support in helping to fund power upgrades at the eastern end of our showground,” Mr Kirk said.

“It has long been a major concern of our committee that the standard of the power infrastructure was going to lead to a serious accident or failure to run our show.

“This upgrade will greatly assist with our workplace health and safety obligations, the overall safety of the grounds and the reliability of conducting our longstanding community event.”

Condobolin was one of eight agricultural show societies in the Parkes electorate which shared in $1.5 million to reinvigorate their showgrounds under the Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program.