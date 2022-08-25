CONDOBOLIN SHOW BOUNCING BACK FROM COVID

The Condobolin Show will be bouncing back bigger and better than ever thanks to a $30,000 grant provided by the NSW Government as part of their Country Shows Support Package.

The funding will support new prizes and attractions, which, after two years without a show in Condobolin, will deliver two days of non-stop excitement for anticipatory locals and visitors.

The biggest attraction to be welcomed to this year’s show will be the Airtime Freestyle MotoCross Team and MX Store who will be putting on up to three massive performances each day. The team will be coming from the Brisbane Royal Show (EKKA) and stopping in at Condobolin on their way to the Adelaide Royal, bringing with them a number of jaw-dropping live Freestyle Motocross entertainment acts.

The Airtime FMX team, which is produced by some of the most experienced Show FMX riders in the world, is specialised in drawing family-friendly crowds and providing action packed entertainment. Performances are scheduled for the Ring lunchbreak, mid-afternoon and just on evening.

Between blindsiding motocross acts, visitors to Condobolin Show will find themselves immersed in local agricultural displays and a brilliantly presented pavilion full of inspiring cookery, floral displays, photography, arts and crafts and a focal display celebrating the Centenary of the CWA.

The Country Shows Support Package has also supported an increase in the value of many prizes as well as a number of extra prizes. New, hotly contested awards in the Cookery section include the Bloke’s Chocolate Cake, with first prize valued at $75 thanks to RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers; CWA Centenary Prize for Six Plain Scones valued at $50; the Rich Fruit Cake Competition also valued at $50 thanks to Vane Tempest Brothers and AgShows NSW.

Vane Tempest Brothers, with their special cash prizes that also include the Marble Cake, the Boiled Rice and the Steamed Plum Pudding Competitions, have become a substantial sponsor.

Collect a show schedule to find out what you can enter – most pavilion classes have a feature prize and these complement the generosity of so many locals who have long been prize donors throughout pavilion classes.

The Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) Fashion Parade will also be back to flaunt the finest fleece and fibre grown in Australia, and Condobolin’s Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club will bring a spectacular line-up of historic vehicles to showcase in the grand parade.

Trusted entertainment from Condobolin’s RSL Pipe Band will provide a great preview to the 5th Condobolin Tattoo to be held on the 10th of September, while the Pet Parade on Friday afternoon and Fletchers Fireworks on Saturday evening will be highly anticipated.

An exciting change to this year’s program will be the return of the announcement of the inaugural Condobolin Young Woman to take place just prior to the grand parade. Joining the stage will be the Sunrise Energy Metals Miss and Master Tiny Tot and Junior Showgirl, announced earlier in the day.

Drawing an enthusiastic crowd, the official opening of the 126th Condobolin Show will be conducted by The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year, Molly Wright of Peak Hill.

Among the stellar line-up of visitors to Condobolin Show this year, all here to lend a helping hand and show the support of the agricultural movement within NSW, will be members of the RAS Youth Group under the chairmanship of Condobolin show committee member, Tasha Hurley, as well as members of AgShows NSW Next Gen.

These include two further finalists from the Young Woman final at Sydney Royal, including runner-up to Molly, Imogen Clarke of Nowra. Finalist Samantha Smith, Coonabarabran, will be competing in equestrian events and is also interning with the fabulous Lyndsey Douglas, our former Showgirl and PA commentator. Most will recall that Lyndsey was herself a Sydney Royal Showgirl runner-up and in 2014, the National Rural Ambassador.

Still name-dropping from the Who’s Who of dedicated agricultural show enthusiasts and contributors, we will also be visited by Jessica Fearnley of Bathurst, the RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever 2022 and the 2018 winner, Timothy Green, Wagga Wagga. Joining them will be fellow Rural Achiever finalists, Meg Austin from Bathurst and regular Condobolin Show steward, Lucy Collingridge, Armidale.

We’re sure that members of the Condobolin community will make them very welcome and they would be happy to talk to any who would like to find out more about these regional NSW focussed competitions which are available to those aged from 18 to 25 (Young Woman) and 20 to 29 (Rural Achiever).

The stage has been set for a fantastic 2022 Condobolin Show and the committee looks forward to seeing you all there! Contributed by the Condobolin Show Society.