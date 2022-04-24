CONDOBOLIN PUBLIC NETBALL GALA

Condobolin Public School Stage Two and Three students participated in the annual Netball NSW Schools Cup Gala Day in Parkes on Tuesday, 29 March. “Students demonstrated some excellent skills on the court and outstanding sportsmanship throughout the day,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Attending staff were very proud of our Strong, Smart and Proud students. “A special mention to our wonderful CPS community members who assisted with umpiring today – Serena, Janet, Susan, Sarah N and Sarah P. “The day would not have run as smoothly if it wasn’t for their support. “Well done to our wonderful students,” the post concluded.