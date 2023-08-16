CONDOBOLIN PRESCHOOL CELEBRATES NAIDOC WEEK

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre participated in a very special NAIDOC celebration on Thursday, 20 July. The event was held in the grounds of the Wiradjuri Study Centre, and they were joined by special guests Nanny Beryl Powell who delivered a Welcome to Country, Uncle Dick Richards with his boomerang throwing and catching talents and Ernie Peterson and Errol Packham from Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys who held a smoking ceremony. There were many NAIDOC themed activities for the children to enjoy, and they finished their outing with a sausage sandwich. NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth. Image Credits: Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys Facebook Page.