CONDOBOLIN POOL TO OPEN

The Condobolin Swimming Pool opened on Thursday, 7 October.

A $239,000 upgrade of the Toddler Pool will add to the facility’s appeal during the 2021/2022 season. The project is funded by a combination of Council Funds and Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.

A new pebble surface and water play elements will be included in the original footprint of the Toddler Pool. The Toddler Pool’s layout including a shallow and a deeper end have been retained in the design.

Early morning laps will begin from 6am and continue until 8am.

Managers Mark and Kathy Thorpe are very excited to see the local community enjoy the facility.

If you are wanting to buy a season ticket, then you need to follow a few simple steps.

“Getting your hands on a season ticket is a little different this year, due to Covid we have gone contactless!” a post on the Condobolin Swimming Pool Facebook Page read.

“We’ve set up a website you can jump on to buy your season tickets and we will let you know when they are ready to collect!”

Residents are asked to follow this link to purchase season tickets: https://condo-pool.myshopify.com

Entry fees for the Condobolin Pool are as follows: $2.90 for children per entry and $3.50 per adult. Season Tickets for children are $66; $92 for adults; $205.00 for a family of two adults and two children; and $260.00 for a family of two adults and three or more children.