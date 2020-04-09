CONDOBOLIN OFFICE MAINTENANCE – NO SERVICE NSW TRANSACTIONS TO BE CONDUCTED

Lachlan Shire Council advises the public that no Service NSW transactions will be conducted at the Condobolin Council office from Monday, April 6, 2020 until Monday April 27, 2020, due to scheduled building renovations.

All unavoidable face-to-face Service NSW transactions will need to be arranged at Council’s Lake Cargelligo office, currently available by appointment only, Monday to Friday.

The public is encouraged to conduct transactions online or by phone during the building works and current public health situation.

There are handy step-by-step guides on conducting online Service NSW transactions available on Council’s website at https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/covid-19-info.aspx