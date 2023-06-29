CONDOBOLIN NAB BRANCH SAFE FOR NOW

By Anne Coffey

As a concerned NAB Condobolin Customer I recently rang NAB’s Retail Customer Executive – Greater Regional NSW, Allison Baker, who confirmed that NAB have no plans to close the Condobolin Branch at the moment.

Ms Baker responded to expressed community concerns, that Condobolin Branch would be next in line for closure, following the announcement of the closure of the Lake Cargelligo Branch scheduled for August this year.

In the Lake News edition of the 7th of June, a front-page article by Sean Cunningham, reported that NAB Lake customers had received a letter saying that the branch would permanently close its door on Thursday the 24th of August.

The Condobolin Branch, located at 51 Bathurst Street, on the corner of Bathurst and McDonnell Streets, is currently open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30 pm and speculation has been rife that it would shortly follow Lake Branch and close permanently.

This concern has grown recently when the branch is often closed due to staff illness or other staff shortages when relief staff have been unable to travel from away to staff the bank.

In our conversation, Ms Baker reiterated that NAB would continue to work with Lake customers to assist them onto online banking and continued to advocate for customers to bank through Australia Post.

She referred me to the NAB Website which details the transactions customers can make at an Australia Post outlet.

It wasn’t easy to find, and I had to add the request into the search engine to find it.

Ms Baker also said that NAB was referring Lake Customers to Condobolin. When asked if she was aware that Lake was 100 kilometres from Condobolin, she noted she was aware.

While Condobolin NAB customers can breathe easy for now Lake Cargelligo customers must learn to do things differently if they want to remain with NAB.