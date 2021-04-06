CONDOBOLIN LOCALS ENCOURAGED TO VOLUNTEER WITH VINNIES

Media Release

Vinnies is looking for locals wanting to give back to the Condobolin community by volunteering with its Bathurst Street shop.

After temporarily closing last year due to COVID-19, Vinnies Condobolin has reopened with safety measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of volunteers and customers.

“We have a lovely group of volunteers who have been able to make a positive impact in the local community,” said Tanya Gooden, Vinnies NSW Regional Retail Manager.

“For a lot of people the events of the past year have highlighted the importance of community and looking out for people in need.

“There’s a great community of people within Vinnies shops, along with the knowledge that the sales are used to support people who fall on hard times.”

Vinnies operates 225 retail shops throughout NSW which offer a diverse range of pre-loved items for customers to purchase. Sales from Vinnies shops are used to fund support services offering food, clothing, financial aid, crisis accommodation and other assistance.

Volunteering requires people to donate a few hours of their time each week to help with roles including customer service, sorting donations and maintaining the day-to-day running of the shop.

To learn more about volunteering with Vinnies Condobolin, contact Tanya Godden on (02) 6862 5758 or email Tanya.Godden@vinnies.org.au.