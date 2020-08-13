CONDOBOLIN LANDCARE GRANT

Condobolin and District Landcare has been awarded funding under the Central West Local Land Services Resilient Communities Small Grants program.

They will undertake a range of activities including purchasing cameras, nest boxes, seedlings and cat traps to help to save the Brush-tailed phascogale which has been found in the area.

Grants were also awarded to groups in Narromine, Dunedoo, Caragabal, Trangie, Parkes and Forbes to protect and preserve local natural resources and Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Central West Local Land Services Community Engagement Officer Brooke Kirkman said the grants were funded by Catchment Action NSW and targeted projects with a natural resource or cultural heritage focus that improve community resilience.

“Central West Local Land Services aims to build resilient, self-reliant and prepared local communities,” she explained.

“We are delighted to see the range of activities the community groups have planned.”

Projects were originally scheduled to be completed by June 2020 however have been granted extensions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

By Melissa Blewitt.