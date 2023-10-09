CONDOBOLIN JUNIOR CRICKET SEASON TO BEGIN

The opening of Condobolin Junior Cricket season is approaching fast.

The Under 13s competition will kick off on Saturday, 14 October. There are 50 registered players registered for this competition (registrations have closed).

There will be four teams – Kiacatoo, Milby, Gilgais and Colts.

The Kiacatoo Team: Charlie Patton (Captain), Lucas Newell (Vice Captain), Murray Worthington, Rowley Lister, Sonny Lister, Tighe Worthington, Charlie Worthington, Pippa Newell, Hayley Small, Jace Ireland, Alec Patton and Logan Crammond.

The Milby Team: Jacob Doyle (Captain), Keaton Sloane (Vice Captain), Rueben Sloane, Quade Peterson, Thomas Saunders, Lucas McMaster, Todd Jones, Austin Watt, Anabel Allen, Finn Jones, Chad Worland, and Harry Smith.

The Gilgais Team: Kye Kendall – (Captain), Brock Shulz (Vice Captain), Rory Packham, Macauley Packham, Tommy Kirkman, Dominic Preuss, Georgina Stewart, Maddox Stewart, Declan Milne, Kane Fealy, Charlie Geeves, Darcy Keates and Dirk Riach.

The Colts Team: Lucy McFadyen (Captain), Tom Baldwinson (Vice Captain), Harvey McFadyen, Bailey Mantle, Joseph Fitzgerald, Lacey Doyle, Levi Daure, Ben Scarce, Banjo Elliott, Oscar Charters, Huxley Ridley, and Reef Ridley.

The Under 14s and Under 17s will be playing in the Parkes District Junior Cricket competitions, and will also start on Saturday, 14 October.

The Under 14s will play against Parkes and Forbes teams. The Condo Under 14s team is Myles Colliss, Jack Fitzgerald, Josh Grimmond, Rachel Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Zac Holloway, Callum Porter, Angus Quade, Baden Riley, Jack Speer, and Callan Venables.

Several players have already begun their representative cricket for the 23/24 season.

Blasters will start on Wednesday, 18 October from 5pm to 6pm at Condobolin High School. (25 players are already registered). Registration is still open for this age group.

