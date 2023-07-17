CONDOBOLIN JRL WOMEN IN LEAGUE ROUND

On Saturday, 17 June Condobolin Junior Rugby League (JRL) held their Women in League Round.

They hosted Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League at home on a beautiful sunny day.

All Condobolin JRL players wore pink socks to commemorate the round, which celebrated all women and the roles they play in the game of rugby league.

Marion Wighton-Packham gave a beautiful Acknowledgement to Country and a special acknowledgement to all women in league.

The Condo Bakery made an amazing cake for the occasion, which was cut by the Under 17s League Tag side.

This was followed by a free afternoon tea of coffee, cake and slices.

“Thank you to all the lovely ladies who made and donated the slices for afternoon tea, everyone commented how amazing they were,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“We had several raffle prizes kindly donated by local community members – thank you so much we are very grateful. Congratulations to the lucky winners.

“It was a massive day with 16 games across two ovals. A big shout out too all our volunteers we couldn’t do it without you.

“A lot goes into a home game and I’d like to also give a shout out to the committee who go above and beyond each week.

“Thanks to everyone who lends a hand; set up, pack up, oval changes, refs, touch judges, first aid, league safe, coaches, trainers, managers, canteen crew, Lolly Shop, clean up, and many other jobs throughout the day.

“The canteen was super busy yesterday and we had a massive crowd. A big shout out to the fabulous canteen crew for doing an awesome job each week.

“The canteen crew would love to say a big thank you to all the helpers that jump in and help them each week, they really appreciate all your help. I was told we sold 208 steaks yesterday and also that our steaks are best in the competition.

“Thanks to Renee from Urban Funk Originals for making all the amazing Women in League hoodies you saw everyone in yesterday.

“Last but not least – congratulations to all the kids who played on the day. You all had a wonderful day and showed great sportsmanship and determination. We also got to sing our song a few times!”

The day finished off with post-game celebrations at the Condobolin RSL Club with a free sausage sizzle and the Members Badge Draw. The Badge begins at $100 and jackpots by $100 each week even on away games – Members must be in attendance to win the prize.

The Rams took on West Wyalong (1 July) in Round Nine at Ron Crowe Oval.