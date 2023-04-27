CONDOBOLIN JRL WINS PUP CUP

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club hosted Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League at home for the Clubs annual Trial Game on Sunday, 16 April. The Wade Grogan Memorial PUP Cup was played for by the U14s tackle sides. Wade played all his junior league for the Condo Rams, and he was honoured again today with Condo keeping the PUP Cup at home. Congratulations to the Condo U14s for winning the PUP Cup which was presented by Wades brother Jesse. “Well done to all the kids and thanks again to Lake for a great day,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “See you all next year at Lake. “Big shout out to the canteen crew you did a wonderful job. “Thank you to the Refs, touch judges, scorers and to everyone who helped out today, we really appreciate it.” Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.