CONDOBOLIN JRL WIN ALL MATCHES

Condobolin Junior Rugby League hosted Cabonne at home on Saturday, 20 May. The day kicked off with the speakers blasting ‘Simply the Best’ by Tina Turner, felt like a fitting tribute to the late Queen of Rock and Roll, who was well known for her connection to rugby league. All the Condobolin teams had a win on the day – so it was a great day all round. Marion Wighton-Packham gave the Acknowledgement to Country and had some very encouraging words for the children and community. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.