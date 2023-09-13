CONDOBOLIN JRL TEAMS FIGHT HARD IN GRAND FINALS

The Condobolin Rams Under 10s (ABOVE) showed determination and perseverance to win the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League (LDJRL) Grand Final. They played Forbes Magpies in Parkes on Saturday, 2 September, and came away with an 18 to 12 victory. Rueben Sloane was named player of the Grand Final and Quade Peterson received the LDJRL Best and Fairest for the season. The Condobolin Rams Under 14s (BELOW) dug deep but were beaten on the day by the Forbes Magpies team 22 to 16. Both teams did themselves, their families, the Club, and their community proud. Image Credits: Alese Keen.