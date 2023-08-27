CONDOBOLIN JRL HOLDS FIRST INDIGENOUS ROUND

On Saturday, 12 August Condobolin Junior Rugby League (JRL) held their very first Indigenous Round against Red Bend.

The day began with Ducky Coe performing a Smoking Ceremony where all players, families and community members walked through the smoke onto the field to cleanse themselves.

Condobolin Elder Uncle Dick Richards opened the day with a beautiful Welcome to Country followed by a lovely Acknowledgment to Country in Wiradjuri by Marion Wighton-Packham.

The Under 17s League Tag team gifted the Red Bend team a set of Clap Sticks and the Under 16s tackle team gifted the Red Bend team a Didgeridoo made by Adam Dargin and Nikita Collins.

Nikita Collins and Adam Dargin also designed the Indigenous Round socks, which were worn by all teams on the day. Artwork Story: “The footprints into the yarning circle represents our JRL families United as one and the boomerang represents, we always come back no matter what and the two sand goannas is our Wiradjuri totem they are our ancestors guiding our kids through their life’s journey. Mandaang Guwu – Thank You.”

“We came together in the afternoon with a celebratory cake that was cut by our club captains. Everyone enjoyed an afternoon of cake and free coffee,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“All the children played with determination, spirit and showed great sportsmanship throughout the day.

“Thank you to everyone who donated raffle prizes and congratulations to all the winners.

“It was the last round for some of our teams and we would like to say what a fabulous season you have all had.

“A big thank you to Nikita Collins and Adam Dargin for the fabulous artwork for our indigenous round and all your help to make it happen. I’m sure everyone saw the deadly indigenous socks all the children wore with pride yesterday and the design on the cake and boot bags. Also a big thank you for making the gifts for Red Bend; the clap sticks for the Under 17s Tag and the Didgeridoo for the Under 16s Tackle.

“Thank you to the Condo Bakery for the fabulous cake and Renee for making the boot bags.

“Thank you to Uncle Dick, Marion and Ducky for bringing culture to our club and we hope to make Indigenous Round part of Condo JRL every year and other clubs too.

“Thank you to Melissa Blewitt and Haylee Worland for taking the team photos yesterday we really appreciate it.

“Thank you to our Canteen Crew and Lolly Shop – what a massive day. You do an amazing job.

“Big Thanks to all our Volunteers; Coaches, trainers, first aid, managers, referees, touch judges, ground managers, canteen crew, canteen helpers, set up and pack up helpers, clean up helpers, committee and everyone else that lends a hand on game day to make it run smoothly.”

Condobolin JRL Teams head into the first finals round, which will be played at Condobolin On Saturday, 19 August.