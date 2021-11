Condobolin was pretty in pink on Friday, 22 October to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research. Every 27 minutes an Australian woman will hear the words “you have breast cancer” and that is why residents and businesses helped to ‘Pink Up Our Town’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Buisinesses decorated their shop windows and a morning tea was held on Friday, 22 October.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.