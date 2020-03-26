Condobolin Hospital is testing for COVID-19

Condobolin Hospital is testing people for COVID-19 if they meet the case criteria.

A COVID-19 clinic at the hospital has been set up.

According to a Western NSW Local Health District (WNSLHD) spokesperson COVID-19 testing is currently available for people who are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 and who have also either travelled overseas within the last 14 days, or had contact with someone who is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

It is essential that everyone plays a part in containing the spread of COVID-19 by practising good hygiene measures including:

•Clean your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

•Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or a flexed elbow.

•Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Stay home if you are sick.

People should also practise social distancing, which aims to reduce potential for transmission. Social distancing includes:

•avoiding crowds and mass gatherings where it is difficult to keep the appropriate distance away from others

•avoiding small gatherings in enclosed spaces, for example family celebrations

•attempting to keep a distance of 1.5 metres between themselves and other people where possible, for example when they are out and about in public place.

•avoiding shaking hands, hugging, or kissing other people

•avoiding visiting vulnerable people, such as those in aged care facilities or hospitals, infants, or people with compromised immune systems due to illness or medical treatment

The public are encouraged to continue to monitor the NSW Health website for updated health information. This includes the Clinical Excellence Commission’s updated COVID-19 infection control guidelines.