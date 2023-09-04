CONDOBOLIN HIGH SCHOOL WELCOMES NEW DAIRY CALVES

Condobolin High School Ag Farm welcomed four new dairy calf residents (CENTRE LEFT) on Thursday, 10 August. “We would like to thank Greg and Sue Ellen Moore for kindly donating the calves for us to enjoy,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “They are pretty cute and will be love, love, loved by the students over the next couple of months.” Students will be part of preparing feed rations for them, monitoring, and weighing their growth and development, ensuring they are happy and healthy, and participating in animal handling practices. The calves are not named as yet, but they will be announced once they are chosen.

BELOW: Condobolin High School students giving the calves their morning feed of milk. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page