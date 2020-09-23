CONDOBOLIN HIGH SCHOOL SHOW SUPPORT FOR R U OK? DAY

Condobolin High School showed support for R U OK? Day on 10 September.

Students and staff wore yellow to highlight the event.

It was a time to remind Australians that every day is the day to ask, “Are you OK?” if someone in your world is struggling with life’s ups and downs.

If you feel like something’s not quite the same with someone you know – there’s something going on in their life or you notice a change in what they’re saying or doing – trust that gut instinct and take the time to ask them “Are you OK?” If someone says they’re not OK, make time to listen, encourage action and check in.

That conversation could change, or even save, their life.

Start a conversation today.