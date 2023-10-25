CONDOBOLIN HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION

Condobolin High School held their Graduation Celebration for Year 12 students on Thursday, 21 September at the RSL Club.

Chairpersons for the evening were 2024 School Captains Bella Clemson and Ryan Goodsell.

Ms Anne Wadsworth presented Year 12 to begin the proceedings.

Emma Buckland and Amali Haworth gave the Acknowledgement to Country.

Mrs Wendy Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, which was followed by a Toast to Parents made by Corey Hebert and Ella Hope. Mrs Kylie Hope gave the response on behalf of parents.

Kiara Kendall and Halle B-Williams articulated a Toast to the staff, while Miss Melissa Rees delivered a response from the staff.

Tattrearna Capewell and Layla Colliss cut the graduation cake. Eliza Saunders and Amali Haworth then made a toast to the Year Advisor. Ms Anne Wadsworth and Mr Michael Richards followed with their Year Advisor response.

Catherine McDonald, Kiara Morgan and Sara Dootson presented the Year 12 Gift on the night.

Xavier Grimshaw finished the night’s proceedings with a vote of thanks.

The Year 12 Class of 2023 included (in alphabetical order) Adalline Abella, Halle B-Williams, Emma Buckland, Tattrearna Capewell, Layla Colliss, Jermaine Davis, John Desiderio, Sara Dootson, Laylah Elhassan, Daniel Gile, Xavier Grimshaw, Amali Haworth, Corey Herbert, Ella Hope, Jessica Hutchings, Sienna Imrie, Kiara Kendall, Catherine McDonald, Kiara Morgan, Joel Nagle, and Eliza Saunders.