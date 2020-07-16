CONDOBOLIN HIGH SCHOOL FAREWELLS JUDY POUSINI

Condobolin High School welcomed Judy Pousini at the beginning of 2020.

She came to Condobolin from Westfield Sports High School, filling a temporary position.

She is now leaving to take up a permanent position at Lithgow High School.

“In her short time with us, she has made a positive impact on both our students and staff,” the Condobolin High School Newsletter (Term 2, Week 10) said.

“Her wealth of knowledge and experience has given the students a valuable insight into what they can achieve when they put in the extra effort.

“Unfortunately, Miss Pousini has been given a permanent position at Lithgow High School and while we will miss her, we wish her all the best in this new venture.”

