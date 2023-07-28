CONDOBOLIN HEALTH SERVICE HOLD NAIDOC WEEK CELEBRATIONS

The Condobolin Health Service held their NAIDOC Week celebrations on Thursday, 6 July.

Highlights of the day included a Smoking Ceremony, Flag Raising ceremony, guest speakers, morning tea and the launch of an Art Exhibition by the Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) Girls Group.

The event began with an introduction by Shirley Ann Merritt and Leslie Bell, Ellen Doolan and Amanda Coe. This was followed by a Welcome to Country by Rhonda Toomey.

Special Guest speakers included Marion Packham from the WCC Language Program and Steve Cavanagh from Arts Out West. Other community members shared a few words as well.

Katrina Singh spoke about the wonderful CWFSG girls’ group who showcased their beautiful artworks, which are now on display in the Hallway of the Condobolin Hospital. Their stories of being on country, family and Elders show how connected local youth are.

James Towney conducted the Flag Raising Ceremony, with Aunty Shirley Merritt invited to cut the celebratory cake.

Morning Tea was enjoyed by all at the conclusion of the Condobolin Health Service NAIDOC Week celebrations.

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.

More on the exhibition will appear in upcoming weeks.